Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that the Centre has accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation to initiate an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, ANI reported. Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, in what the police said was a case of suicide.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty, seeking a transfer of the first information report filed against her from Patna to Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that the state’s director general of police spoke to Rajput’s father KK Singh, who gave his approval for a CBI inquiry.

On Monday, Rajput’s father had accused the Mumbai Police of inaction in the case. “On February 25, I informed Bandra Police that he [Rajput] is in danger,” Singh had said. “He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my complaint. No action was taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed an FIR [first information report] in Patna.” However, the police had refuted the allegations.

The Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress in Maharashtra, however, had rejected the recommendation of a CBI inquiry, saying the move encroached upon the rights of another state. They said it would help the Bharatiya Janata Party in the “destruction of the Constitution”.

The Kumar-led government has been criticised by Opposition leaders and allies alike for not helping the actor’s family in the case.

The Bihar Police had launched an investigation into Rajput’s death after his father filed a first information report Chakraborty and her relatives on July 25. Singh accused Chakraborty of cheating his son and driving him to suicide.

Chakraborty’s lawyer, meanwhile, said that the transfer of the case to CBI had no legal sanctity. “There can’t be transfer of a case which had no legal basis for Bihar to get involved,” Satish Maneshinde has said. “At most, it would be a ‘Zero FIR’ transferable to Mumbai Police.”