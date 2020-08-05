India crossed the 19-lakh mark on Wednesday morning with 52,509 new coronavirus cases. The country’s total number of infections are now 19,08,254, while the toll rose by 857 to 39,795. As many as 12,82,215 people have recovered.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was discharged from Bhopal’s Chirayu Hospital after recovering from Covid-19. He has been advised to isolate himself at home and monitor his health for seven more days.
The global toll crossed the 7-lakh mark, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 7,00,714 people have died across the world so far, while the global coronavirus count crossed 1.85 crore. As many as 1.11 crore people have recovered.
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19. In a tweet in Hindi, Pathak said he got tested after he showed symptoms for Covid-19. He also appealed to people who came in contact with him to quarantine themselves.
Human embryos could be susceptible to Covid-19 as early as the second week of pregnancy if the mother falls sick, found a study conducted by scientists at the United Kingdom’s University of Cambridge, and US’ California Institute of Technology, PTI reports. While initially recognised as causing respiratory disease, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19 disease, also affects many other organs, they said.
Carmaker BMW records its first quarterly deficit since the global financial crisis of 2009, between the months of April and June, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The United States added 1,302 deaths to its tally in 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country registered 53,847 new cases in a day. It now has 47,71,519 infections and 1,56,830 deaths.
Sri Lankans on Wednesday began voting for the country’s parliamentary elections amid the coronavirus pandemic. The country has so far reported 2,823 cases and 11 deaths.
Brazil recorded 51,603 new cases of the coronavirus in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry said on Tuesday. As many as 1,154 people died during that period. The country has so far registered more than 28 lakh cases of the virus, while the official toll stands at 95,819.
Novavax Inc says its experimental Covid-19 vaccine produced high levels of antibodies against the coronavirus disease, according to early-stage clinical trial. The firm adds that it could start a larger Phase III trial by late September, and adds that it could produce 1 billion to 2 billion doses of the vaccine in 2021.