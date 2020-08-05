In pictures: Rain lashes Mumbai; waterlogging and traffic disruption in many areas
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to citizens to stay home and venture out only if essential as heavy rain is expected on Thursday.
Heavy rain hit Mumbai and its surrounding areas on Wednesday, causing damage, severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas. The India Meteorological Department said that the city will continue to receive heavy downpour on Thursday.
Pictures and videos shared on social media showed people wading through knee-deep water, with trees falling on cars and overhead wires catching fire amid the heavy rain. The rainfall even caused the signboard on the Bombay Stock Exchange building to collapse. The city’s Hindmata and Girgaon localities were among the areas that experienced significant waterlogging.
Train services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vashi and CSMT-Thane route were suspended due to the heavy rain, ANI reported, quoting the central railway.
The weather department said that Mumbai’s Colaba area received 22.9 centimetres of rain while Santacruz received 8.8 centimetres between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, ANI reported. “Presently strong winds with speed reaching 70 Kmph along the coast are prevailing and likely to continue during next three to four hours,” the weather department said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with Mumbai’s civic authorities and asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to stay on high alert for Thursday. “Since India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rains will continue till tomorrow, chief minister has appealed to the citizens to stay home and venture out only if essential,” the official account of Thackeray’s office tweeted.
Thackeray also reviewed the situation in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Kolhapur, Thane and Raigad districts that experienced heavy rainfall. The Mumbai Police also advised residents to stay indoors and only step out for essential tasks.