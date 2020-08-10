Congress leader and former President of India Pranab Mukherjee announced on Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today,” Mukherjee tweeted. “I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19.”

Congress leader Ajay Maken wished Mukherjee well. “Sir, wishing you a speedy recovery and a long and healthy life,” he tweeted. The Congress also retweeted its Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wishing Mukherjee a speedy recovery.

Mukherjee joins a lengthening list of politicians who have contracted Covid-19. Union ministers Amit Shah and Arjun Ram Meghwal tested positive earlier this month. So did five Karnataka ministers, including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Health Minister B Sriramulu. Karnataka Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also been found infected.

India on Monday registered 62,064 new cases, taking the overall tally to 22,15,074. The toll for the first time rose by 1,007 to 44,386.

