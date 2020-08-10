Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the “unfair media trial” against her in the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Live Law reported. She said attempts were being made to pronounce her guilty for the death of the actor.

In her plea, Chakraborty added that though actors Ashutosh Bhakre and Sameer Sharma too died by suicide like Rajput in last 30 days, “there is not even a whisper in media about these cases”.

She alleged that an inquiry into Rajput’s death was being “blown out of proportion” because of “impending elections in Bihar” and that the FIR against her at Patna was registered because Chief Minister Nitish Kumar “got involved in the registration of FIR”.

Chakraborty had earlier moved the top court, seeking a transfer of the case filed against her in connection with Rajput’s death in Bihar to Mumbai. The case is still being heard by the court. She is currently being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate over allegations of money laundering.

Last week, the Bihar government had urged the top court to dismiss Chakraborty’s plea to transfer the FIR. The state government argued that Chakraborty’s petition to transfer the case filed by Rajput’s family is “premature, misconceived and non-maintainable”.

On August 7, the Centre approached the Supreme Court asking for it to be made a party in actor Chakraborty’s petition. The FIR against Chakraborty alleges abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy and cheating.

Chakraborty, who has denied the allegations levelled against her, had urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI inquiry into Rajput’s death, though now she is opposed to a non-Maharashtra Police investigation.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, in what the police said was a case of suicide. The CBI took over the inquiry into Rajput’s death last week as the Centre accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation to involve the investigation agency in the case.