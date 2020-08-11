The Uttar Pradesh Police said that a Bharatiya Janata Party leader was shot dead in Baghpat district on Tuesday when he was out for a morning walk, PTI reported. Sanjay Khokhar, a former district unit president of the BJP, was found dead in Chhaprauli area of Baghpat.

Chief Minister Adityanath ordered an investigation and asked for a report in the case within 24 hours. He also conveyed his condolences to the family.

Khokhar’s body has been sent for postmortem and a first information report has been registered at the Chhaprauli police station. Visuals from the spot showed Khokhar lying next to a sugarcane field, which he reportedly owns, with his shirt soaked in blood.

मुख्यमंत्री जी ने इस प्रकरण में जांच कर दोषियों के विरुद्ध 24 घंटे में विधिक कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। उन्होंने कहा है कि इस प्रकरण में जवाबदेही भी तय की जाए। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) August 11, 2020

Reports said three unidentified men shot the BJP leader. “We have carried out a prima facie investigation and it seems to be a case of personal enmity,” Baghpat police chief Ajay Kumar told NDTV. “However, we are going to investigate this thoroughly and make arrests soon. There seem to be no eyewitnesses in the case.” The police said that more details in the case were awaited.