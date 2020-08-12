Coronavirus: Railways suspends all passenger trains indefinitely, special trains to continue
India on Tuesday recorded 53,601 new cases, taking the overall tally to 22,68,675. The toll rose by 871 to 45,257. Globally, coronavirus has infected more than 2.02 crore people, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide toll rose to 7,39,960. More than 1.25 crore people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.50 am: India on Wednesday reports 60,963 cases in 24 hours, taking the overall toll of the country to 23,29,639. The toll rises by 834 to 46,091.
9.46 am: Fake sanitiser mixed with methanol caused the death of about 16 people who consumed it as liquor in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district late in late July, reports NDTV. Ten people have been arrested for illegally distributing the spurious sanitisers.
9.21 am: Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar reports 89 new coronavirus cases, pushing the district’s tally to 6,101, reports PTI, citing official data.
9.11 am: The last rites of Urdu poet Rahat Indori, were performed as per the Covid-19 norms at the Chhoti Khajrani graveyard in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday night, ANI reports. Indori, who died of a cardiac arrested, had tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.
8.48 am: The Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra says it was investigating an alleged incident of bodies of 12 Covid patients being taken in hearse van, piled up on top of each other, for last rites to a crematorium on Sunday, The Indian Express reports. “We have issued a notice to one of our Class IV employees who was monitoring the job of carrying Covid bodies to the crematorium and disposing them off,” Municipal Commissioner Shrikant Michaelwar says.
8.44 am: The Indian Railways suspends all passenger train services until further notice, PTI reports. However, it says that 230 special trains will continue to remain operational. Local trains in Mumbai, which are presently being run on limited basis only on the requisition of state government, will also continue to run.
8.41 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- West Bengal’s coronavirus tally crossed 1 lakh as the state recorded 2,931 new cases. The state now has 1,01,390 cases in all. Forty-nine more deaths pushed the state’s toll to 2,149. Maharashtra, meanwhile, recorded 11,088 new cases, taking its tally to 5,35,601. The toll rose to 18,306 as 256 deaths were reported.
- Delhi reported eight coronavirus deaths and 1,257 cases. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government’s effort will be to ensure that there are no coronavirus deaths in the Capital. He added that each citizen’s life is valuable.
- Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori died at a hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country has developed the first vaccine against the coronavirus. The president also said that one of his daughters has been given a shot of the vaccine.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with 10 chief ministers via video conference to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country. He said that West Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana have a high coronavirus positivity rate and need to expand testing facilities.
- Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said India should have a vaccine against the novel coronavirus by the end of 2020. He added that the final pricing of the vaccine – known as Covishield in India – developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca – will be announced in two months.
- Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said two ministers in his Cabinet – M Kandasamy and R Kamalakannan – have tested positive for Covid-19. He added that the ministers came in contact with government officials and the public, and urged them to get tested. Meanwhile, Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who had also contracted the infection, continued to be on ventilator support. The former president had undergone a brain surgery on Monday.
- India’s industrial output contracted 16.6% in June this year compared to the same month in 2019, government data released on Tuesday showed. The output also contracted 35.9% in the April-June 2020 quarter, year-on-year. The decline in production was due to the lockdown imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.