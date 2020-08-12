Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Tuesday asked a petitioner if he wanted to be released from prison on the occasion of Janmashtami, a day when “Lord Krishna was born in a jail,” the Bar and Bench reported.

The court was hearing a plea for bail by one Dharmendra Valvi, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, according to the Hindustan Times. Valvi had requested the top court to release him on the day of the festival.

“Today, Lord Krishna was born in jail,” Bobde said. “You want to leave jail?” To this, the petitioner’s counsel replied in the affirmative. “Good. Religion is not something you are extremely attached to,” Bobde said.

The chief justice of India then ordered Valvi to deposit Rs 25,000 as surety for the bail and ordered his release.