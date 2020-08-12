Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi dies of cardiac arrest
The party said he was a ‘staunch Congressman’ and a ‘true patriot’.
Congress leader and party spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest.
“We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi,” the party said in a tweet. “A staunch Congressman and a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief.”
Reports said Tyagi suffered an attack soon after a television debate and fell unconscious at his residence in Vaishali. His last tweet was about his participation in a TV debate at 5 pm.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Tyagi was an “ideologically driven person” and expressed her condolences to his family. “The demise of INC spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi is a personal loss to me,” she tweeted. “It is an irreparable loss for us.”
“He had been in touch just recently and was doing a terrific job speaking for inclusive and progressive politics,” Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted. “A real loss for Congress.”
Other Congress leaders also expressed grief at Tyagi’s demise.