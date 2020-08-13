Covid-19: Centre to handle procurement of vaccines, says expert panel; UK cuts toll by over 5,000
The National Expert Group on vaccine administration for Covid-19 has decided the Centre would handle procurement of the vaccines. The expert panel also announced the setting up digital infrastructure to track potential vaccines from procurement to last-mile delivery.
India on Wednesday reported 60,963 cases in 24 hours, taking the overall tally of the country to 23,29,639. The toll rose by 834 to 46,091. As many as 56,110 more people recovered, taking the total number of discharged cases to 16,39,599.
Globally, coronavirus has infected more than 2.04 crore people, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide toll has risen to 747,845. More than 1.27 crore people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.32 am: A sample of frozen chicken wings imported into the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen from Brazil has tested positive for coronavirus, Reuters reports, quoting the city government. Shenzhen’s health authorities traced and tested everyone who might have come into contact with potentially contaminated food products, and also tested food products stored near the infected batch. All the results were negative, the government said in a notice.
9.09 am: Entrepreneur Kumar Mangalam Birla says that the Indian economy may grow by 6% to 8% in the next fiscal year after recouping the losses during Covid-19, reports Hindustan Times.
9.08 am: The Supreme Court will take up a writ petition on Friday seeking a Commission of Inquiry to be set up into the Centre’s “gross mismanagement” of the pandemic, reports The Hindu.
9.05 am: The Tamil Nadu Police have decided to register cases against thousands of people from the Hindu and Muslims communities for violating prohibitory orders and taking part in religious events during the lockdown, reports The Hindu.
8.53 am: Haryana recorded 797 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Wednesday, taking the state’s case count to 44,024, reports The Indian Express. The toll rises to 503.
8.50 am: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research says it is working on “mega labs” that will sequence 1,500 to 3,000 viral genomes at one go to detect the coronavirus, reports The Hindu.
8.47 am: Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally crossed 20,000 to reach 20,257 on Wednesday, according to PTI. The number of active cases in the state stood at 7,858 and the toll rose to 202.
8.45 am: Odisha’s coronavirus case count crossed the 50,000-mark on Wednesday, with the highest one-day spike of 1,876 new cases, reports PTI. The state’s toll rose to 305 with nine more deaths.
8.41 am: The number of coronavirus cases goes up to 649 in Mizoram. There are 319 active cases in the state, reports ANI, citing the state directorate of information and public relations.
8.19 am: Britain on Wednesday changed the way it collates data pn coronavirus deaths, a move that reduced the country’s official death toll by more than 5,000, AP reports. The Department of Health said the new total is 41,329, down from 46,706. However, Britain still has the highest toll from the disease in Europe.
8.09 am: The United States’ tally of coronavirus cases reaches 51,93,266 and the toll rises to 1,65,934, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
8.06 am: The tally of coronavirus cases in Mizoram reaches 649 after one more case was reported from Champhai district, ANI reports. The state has recorded no deaths so far.
8.04 am: The National Expert Group on vaccine administration for Covid-19 on Wednesday decided the Centre would handle procurement of the vaccines. “The committee also advised all the states not to chart separate pathways of procurement,” a statement by the health ministry says.
The first meeting of the panel, headed by Niti Aayog member (health) VK Paul, also discussed the maintenance of a cold chain during distribution and storage to ensure vaccine viability, inventory, resource mobilisation, and ensuring equitable access.
7.11 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- Maharashtra recorded 12,712 new coronavirus cases in the evening, taking its total to 5,48,313. The toll jumped to 18,650 after 344 deaths. The state also recorded its highest single-day recoveries with 13,408 patients being discharged today. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 5,871 new coronavirus cases and 119 deaths. With this, the state’s tally rose to 3,14,520 and the toll stood at 5,278. Delhi saw an increase of 1,113 new coronavirus cases, which took the tally to 1,48,504. The toll in the city stood at 4,153 after 14 fatalities.
- Union minister Shripad Naik said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is asymptomatic. Naik, who heads the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy, or AYUSH, asked all those who had come in contact with him over the past few days to get tested for the infection.
- Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a low coronavirus infection rate could indicate that the worst was over for the state. “The Covid-19 positivity rate in the state has remained under 5% despite many tests being conducted,” Sarma said. “So we are either going the right way as far as peaking of the pandemic is concerned or the worst is behind us.”
- The Chennai Police issued a circular banning public gatherings, demonstrations, human chains, meetings for 15 days from August 12 to contain the coronavirus spread in the city.
- Randeep Guleria, director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, said on Tuesday that the safety of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine needs to be ensured before it can be released for public use. Meanwhile, the Pan American Health Organization expressed concern that institutes in the region were planning to manufacture and distribute the vaccine. The organisation’s deputy director Jarbas Barbosa said that any vaccine should be carefully evaluated to ensure the product is safe and effective.
- Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tested negative for the coronavirus on Wednesday, after spending eight days at a hospital in Bengaluru. He will be discharged on Thursday.
- Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain in a critical condition and on ventilator. “Presently he is hemodynamically stable and on a ventilator,” a statement from the Army Research and Referral Hospital said.
- A study released by non-governmental organisation Population Foundation of India to assess the impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown revealed that one in every four adolescents in Uttar Pradesh has experienced depression and six of 10 students felt anxious over their inability to find jobs.