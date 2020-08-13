Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust in Ayodhya, has tested positive for coronavirus, NDTV reported on Thursday citing the Uttar Pradesh government. Das had shared stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation-laying ceremony for a Ram temple on August 5.

Das was among the five people on the stage at the event. The others were Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Das underwent a test after he reportedly complained of breathing trouble. He is currently in Mathura to organise the Krishna Janmashtami ceremonies. Agra’s chief medical officer and a team of doctors have arrived in the city for his treatment, reported News18.

As of Thursday, Uttar Pradesh has registered 1,36,238 cases of coronavirus including over 2,000 deaths.

Follow today’s live updates on coronavirus here