President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the Independence Day celebrations would not be the same this year as the coronavirus pandemic has changed our lives. He was addressing the nation on the eve of the 74th Independence Day.

“Nation is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been continuously on the forefront of our coronavirus fight,” Kovind said. “Unfortunately, many of them have lost their lives battling the pandemic. They are our national heroes.”

The president said the youth of India should feel proud for being citizens of a free nation. “We are fortunate that Mahatma Gandhi became the guiding light of our freedom movement,” he added. “His quest for equality and justice is the mantra for our Republic. I am glad to see the younger generations re-discover Gandhi.”

He praised the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. “The government has enabled crores of people to earn their livelihood, and mitigate the impact of job-loss, dislocation and disruption caused by the pandemic,” he said.