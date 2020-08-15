Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech on Saturday, announced the launch of the National Digital Health Mission. Modi said that the project will revolutionise healthcare in India.

Citizens will be issued a health card that will have all their medical information, the prime minister said. “The details of your medical tests, illnesses, doctors’ prescriptions and medical reports will be on a single identity card,” Modi said. “The National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in India’s health sector.”

आपके हर टेस्ट, हर बीमारी, आपको किस डॉक्टर ने कौन सी दवा दी, कब दी, आपकी रिपोर्ट्स क्या थीं, ये सारी जानकारी इसी एक Health ID में समाहित होगी: PM @narendramodi #AatmaNirbharBharat — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2020

Three vaccines at different stages of clinical trials

In his speech at Red Fort, the prime minister also said that three vaccines against the coronavirus were at different stages of clinical trials in India. “As soon as the scientists get the green signal, the vaccines will be ready for mass-production,” Modi said.

The prime minister praised health workers tackling Covid-19 for serving India’s citizens amid the raging coronavirus crisis. “In these extraordinary times, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, ambulance personnel, sweepers, policemen and are working round the clock to serve the nation despite great personal risk,” Modi said.

He also expressed sympathy with families who are suffering because of the coronavirus. Modi said that the resolve of 130 crore Indians will defeat the health crisis.

In his address to the nation, Modi also said that India was moving towards self-reliance despite the challenges created by the coronavirus crisis. “I am confident that India will realise this dream [of self-reliance,” the prime minister said. “I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal.”

Modi also said that India is now producing masks, ventilators and personal protective equipment kits and tremendously increased its testing capacity.