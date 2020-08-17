The police in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh have arrested two people in connection with the rape of a minor girl in Gola area of the district last week, News18 reported on Monday. The accused allegedly also burned the child with cigarette butts, her family has alleged.

The girl’s parents, who work in a brick kiln, found her in an unconscious state on Sunday. She has now been admitted to the district hospital.

“Two people have been arrested and were charged with appropriate sections of the IPC [Indian Penal Code] which also include POCSO Act [Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act] and rape charges,” police officer Vipul Shrivastava said. “The two accused are Arjun who hails from a nearby village while the other accused is Chotu, both have been arrested and are sent to jail.”

The teenage girl had gone to fetch water from a hand pump on Friday night, when the accused forcibly took her to a hut near a pond on a motorcycle and allegedly raped her. “My daughter told me that she was abducted and raped over night by these men,” the child’s father said, also accusing the men of burning her with cigarette butts.

In the complaint the family filed, the child’s mother also said she had told her that she was burnt with cigarette butts, NDTV reported. “My daughter is in a bad shape,” the mother wrote.

In another incident, on Saturday, a 13-year-old girl’s body was found in a field in Lakhimpur Kheri. The child had been raped and killed. Her father claimed that the accused strangled her, cut her tongue and gouged her eyes out. The autopsy made mention of rape and strangulation. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

