The Karnataka government will approach the High Court for appointing a “claim commissioner,” who will be responsible to assess damages to private and public property that were caused during the August 11 violence in Bengaluru, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said in a tweet on Monday. At least four people died and over 60 were injured in the violence.

Our Govt has decided to assess the damages caused to public & private property in the violent incidents in KG Halli & DG Halli & recover the costs from the culprits. We will approach Hon'ble High Court for appointment of Claim Commissioner as per Hon'ble Supreme Court order (1/3) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 17, 2020

“Stringent action has been initiated against the culprits of DJ Halli and KG Halli violent incidents including invoking of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act — UAPA Act,” the chief minister said in

another tweet. He also said that a special investigation team has been formed to probe the case and three special prosecutors will be appointed. The SIT will consider invoking the Goonda Act if warranted, Yediyurappa added.

A Special Investigation Team has already been formed to conduct a detailed investigation in the matter and a team of three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial of the cases. SIT will consider invoking Goonda Act if warranted. (3/3) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 17, 2020

The Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement that the decision to appoint a claim commissioner was taken during a meeting, as per the orders of the Supreme Court, PTI reported.

In the meeting attended by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, Director General of Police Praveen Sood, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajanish Goel, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and other senior police officials, Yediyurappa was briefed about the Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act) Act and other stringent measures that could be used against the protestors in DJ Halli and KG Halli.

On August 12, Karnataka minister CT Ravi had said the state would emulate the Uttar Pradesh government and recover losses for the damage protestors caused to public property.

The Bengaluru police have so far filed 52 first information reports and arrested at least 264 people in connection with the violence, which broke out over an allegedly derogatory Facebook post about Islam’s founder Muhammad. Some reports have, however, said that more than 300 people were taken into custody.

The Karnataka government is also contemplating banning the Popular Front of India and its political arm, the Social Democratic Party of India, for their alleged role in the riots, state minister KS Eshwarappa said on August 14. The state cabinet is expected to discuss the matter in a meeting on August 20.

On August 11, a mob had targeted many places, including the residence of Murthy and a police station at DJ Halli. Murthy’s house was set on fire. However, he was not at home. The mob had also damaged several private and police vehicles.

Opposition leaders in Karnataka had expressed shock over the violence in Bengaluru and assured the Yediyurappa-led government of help in restoring law and order. They also appealed to the people to stay calm.