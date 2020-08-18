The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus on August 10, is unchanged and he continues to be on ventilator support, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital said on Tuesday, PTI reported.

His vital parameters are stable, the hospital in a statement.

The former president was admitted to the hospital on August 10 for an operation to remove a clot in his brain. He has been in a coma since then.

On August 14, Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter, Sharmishta Mukherjee , said that though her father remained on ventilator support, there has been a slight “improvement in his eyes’ reaction to light.”

“Without getting into medical jargons, whatever I could understand from last two days is that though my dad’s condition continues to remain very critical, it hasn’t worsened,” Sharmistha Mukherjee tweeted. “There’s little improvement in his eyes’ reaction to light.”

On August 12, the hospital had said that the former president was on ventilator support and “haemodynamically stable”. The term refers to the functioning of the mechanics of blood circulation, meaning his blood flow in the heart and vessels were stable.

After testing positive, Pranab Mukherjee had on August 10 advised all those who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves. Politicians cutting across party lines had then wished him a speedy recovery. Defence Rajnath Singh had visited him at the hospital on the same day.