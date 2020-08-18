Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik was on Tuesday moved to Meghalaya, according to an order by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been given the additional charge of Goa. Malik replaced Tathagata Roy as the governor of the northeastern state.

Malik was transferred to Goa from Jammu and Kashmir in October. He was appointed the Jammu and Kashmir’s governor on August 21, 2018, months after the state government collapsed with the fall of the Bharatiya Janata Party-Peoples Democratic Party government. He was at the helm of the state administration when it was under Governor’s Rule and then under President’s Rule, and also oversaw the revocation of the state’s special constitutional status.

In November 2018, Malik dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after both Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti and People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone staked claim to form the government. Malik had claimed that he did not get a letter from Mufti, in which she staked claim to form a government in the state with Omar Abdullah’s party and blamed it on his fax machine.

Before his stint in Jammu and Kashmir, Malik served as the governor of Bihar.

In Goa, Malik had clashed with the state government earlier this month over a proposal to build a new Raj Bhavan amid the coronavirus pandemic. He had called the government’s plan “illogical and imprudent”.