The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 55,079 to 27,02,742 on Tuesday. The toll rose to 51,797 after 826 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 19,77,779 people in India have recovered from the coronavirus so far.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on Monday night admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. Shah, who had contracted the coronavirus, had tested negative on August 14. Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Atul Garg tested positive for the infection.
The Supreme Court has ruled that the PM CARES Fund, set up in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic by the prime minister’s office, cannot be directed to be deposited or transferred to the National Disaster Relief Fund. While disposing the petition, the court added that there was no need for a fresh national disaster relief plan for the pandemic.
The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus on August 10, is unchanged and he continues to be on ventilator support, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital said.
The number of coronavirus cases in the Maharashtra police rose to 12,495 as 112 personnel tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours. Two more deaths pushed the police force’s toll to 128.
The Airports Authority of India said that the Goa airport saw a steady rise in flight movement since April. “From 27 flights in April to nearly 12 times that number in in July, these are signs of normalcy returning,” AAI wrote on Twitter.
The World Health Organization said the spread of the coronavirus was being increasingly driven by people aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s and many were not aware that they have been infected. “This increases the risk of spillovers to the more vulnerable: the elderly, the sick people in long-term care, people who live in densely populated areas and underserved areas,” WHO’s regional director for the Western Pacific, Takeshi Kasai, told a virtual briefing.
An amusement park in China’s Wuhan City, where the coronavirus pandemic originated, hosted a music festival over the weekend, which thousands of people attended with little regard for physical distancing rules.
Venezuelanlawmaker Jose Manuel Olivares, who is also the medical adviser to opposition leader Juan Guaido, said the country’s rate of coronavirus infections will soon overwhelm its testing capacity. Venezuela has reported 33,755 infections and 281 deaths so far, with daily cases crossing 1,000.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more 2,18,14,597 people and claimed over 7.72 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. More than 1.38 crore people have recovered from the infection so far.