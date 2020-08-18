Thousands of people, without masks, attended an electronic dance music festival in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first known case of the coronavirus was reported in December, AFP reported on Monday. The party took place on August 15.

While people could be seen wearing swimsuits and life jackets at the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park, none of them donned a mask, according to the news agency.

The 76-day-long lockdown in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, was lifted in April. No new locally-transferred cases have been officially reported from the province.

The Hubei government is trying to boost the local economy and has been offering free entry to 400 tourist sites. The park too is giving female visitors entry in half the original ticket price.

At the festival, attendees partied in waist-deep water while some sat on rubber dinghies. A performer hovered above the attendees with spark shooting from the back. Partygoers took photos on their phones, which were kept protected in plastic pouches, as a disc jockey played on the stage.

In April, the Chinese government reported that Wuhan, the epicenter of Covid-19, has no patients left in hospitals. The last patient recovered on April 26, it said.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more 2,18,14,597 people and claimed over 7.72 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. More than 1.38 crore people have recovered from the infection so far.