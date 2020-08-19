Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who returned to the party’s fold after a rebellion, on Wednesday said that the party leadership will decide who will work in the government and in the organisation, PTI reported. Pilot was removed as Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief and deputy chief minister on July 14, after he rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led government and left for Delhi with 18 MLAs.

Pilot said the All India Congress Committee has formed a three-member panel to discuss all problems and find solutions to them. “I thank the Congress president [Sonia Gandhi] for the prompt action of forming the three-member panel,” he said. “The committee will do its work and whatever we have to say and listen, we will do that and will get the actions done according to the roadmap that they have prepared.”

Pilot said it is the party that decides who will take up certain roles. “The works should be done in coordination between the party and the government,” he said. “The party president, general secretary in charge, members of the committee will hold discussions. The party makes the final decision...” The Congress leader, who was leaving for his constituency Tonk, said he had always received support from the people.

The Congress on August 16 appointed Ajay Maken the general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, two days after the Ashok Gehlot-led government won the trust vote in the Assembly. Maken replaced Avinash Pandey at the top post. Pandey’s replacement was one of the key demands made by the Pilot camp.

Maken and Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had been in Rajasthan for nearly a month to work a way out of the political crisis in the state.

The Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan won a trust vote in the Assembly on August 14, ending a month-long political turmoil in the state, triggered by Pilot’s revolt against the party. A day before the trust vote, Pilot and Gehlot met at a key Congress meeting, where they were seen greeting each other. On August 10, the Congress secured a truce with Pilot by announcing a three-member panel to address his grievances.

The Congress also announced the members of this panel on Sunday. Maken will join KC Venugopal and Ahmed Patel on the committee to address Pilot’s grievances.

