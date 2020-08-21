Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday announced that all offices and shops in the state except those selling essential items will remain closed every Saturday and Sunday. The weekly restrictions will remain in place until further orders.

Vij said the step has been taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the state. “We have taken this decision as there has been a sudden increase in cases,” he told PTI. Haryana, which shares its border with Delhi, has recorded over 50,000 coronavirus cases and 578 deaths, according to the state health department.

Chief Minister Manohar Khattar on Thursday said he was isolating himself at his residence as a precautionary measure after Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tested positive for the virus. Khattar had met the BJP leader in the Capital on August 18, according to The Indian Express.

India’s coronavirus tally rose to 28,36,925 on Thursday morning as 69,652 new cases were reported in 24 hours. The toll increased by 977 to 53,866. There are now 6,86,395 active cases, while as many as 20,96,664 people have been discharged so far.

