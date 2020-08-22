The Delhi Police said they arrested a man with suspected links to the Islamic State terror group after a brief gunfight, PTI reported on Saturday. The police claimed that the man was carrying improvised explosive devices.

The man was arrested from central Delhi’s Ring Road area late on Friday. National Security Guard commandos were deployed in the area on Saturday morning to carry out a search.

#WATCH Delhi: National Security Guard (NSG) commandos carry out search operation near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area.



One ISIS operative was arrested from the site with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), earlier today by Delhi Police Special Cell. pic.twitter.com/q1uodH5cYJ — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

“One ISIS operative was arrested with Improvised Explosive Devicesby our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan,” Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha told ANI.

Kushwaha added that the man was a lone operative planning to carry out at an attack in Delhi. The police identified the man as Abu Yusuf, according to NDTV. They also recovered two improvised explosive devices and a pistol from him.

The Delhi police also said that the National Security Guard and Bomb Disposal Squad will examine the contents of the improvised explosive devices recovered from the man.

The police took him to the Special Cell’s office in Lodhi Colony for questioning.