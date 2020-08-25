Coronavirus: Phase two human clinical trials of Oxford vaccine to begin today
The study will be done at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital in Pune.
The phase two human clinical trials of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate will begin on Tuesday. The study, set to begin at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital in Pune, will ascertain the safety and immunogenicity of “Covishield” on healthy Indian adults.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.30 am: Australia’s Victoria state records 148 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths on Tuesday.
8.20 am: Top United States infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci says that distributing a Covid-19 vaccine under special emergency use guidelines, before it has been proved safe in large trials, is a bad idea, Reuters reports.
8.10 am: Gaza reports its first four coronavirus cases from a refugee camp, according to Reuters.
8 am: Mizoram records 35 new cases on Tuesday. The state’s tally rises to 953.
7.45 am: The coronavirus positivity rate has begun to rise again in Delhi, with 7.4% of all tests done in the last week coming back positive, reports Hindustan Times. Experts say the positivity rate shows the spread of the virus in the community.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- India’s coronavirus tally on Monday rose to 31,06,348 cases after the country reported 61,408 new infections in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 836 to 57,542. The Union health ministry said the case fatality rate has fallen to 1.85%. The country’s Covid-19 tests per million (10 lakh) rose sharply to 26,016 as cumulative tests surged to 3.59 crore. The number of people recuperating from the disease has crossed 23 lakh, pushing the recovery rate to over 75%.
- Maharashtra reported 11,015 new coronavirus cases and 212 deaths. The state’s tally rose to 6,93,398 and the toll reached 22,465. Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, recorded 5,967 new cases, taking its tally to 3,85,352. The state’s toll rises by 97 to 6,614. Andhra Pradesh reported 8,601 coronavirus cases and 86 deaths in the evening. The state’s tally rose to 3,61,712 and the toll reached 3,368.
- The Gujarat High Court said that the coronavirus situation in the state is “quite frightening” and directed the chief secretary to constitute a committee of five senior IAS officers to prepare a report on the prevailing condition at all civil and government hospitals where coronavirus patients are being treated.
- The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to bring NEET aspirants from foreign countries back to India on Vande Bharat flights for their examination and dismissed a petition to set up exam centres abroad. Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, meanwhile, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider coronavirus risks and postpone all academic activities and exams. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also called for the postponing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and the Joint Entrance Examination amid the pandemic.
- The Karnataka government on Monday introduced several relaxations for inter-state travellers, including the discontinuation of hand stamps, 14-day quarantine and compulsory registration.
- Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, meanwhile, tested positive for the coronavirus.
- The PM CARES Fund has allotted money for two 500-bed makeshift hospitals in Patna and Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The hospital in Patna will be inaugurated on Monday.
- Globally, the coronavirus has affected more than 2.34 crore people. So far, 8.09 lakh people have died of it across the world, while 1.51 crore people have recovered, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker.