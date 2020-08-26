Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Tuesday said that two cases of coronavirus reinfection have been reported in the state, raising concerns about people’s immunity to the disease, News18 reported.

Director of Public Health Doctor G Srinivasa Rao said the two patients were asymptomatic, adding that the state government was trying to figure out if they were exposed to a new strain of the virus.

This came a day after University of Hong Kong researchers said that a 33-year-old man who had recovered from the coronavirus was infected again four months later in the first documented instance of human reinfection. On Tuesday, Indian Council for Medical Research Director General Professor Balram Bhargava had said there was no need to worry about the Hong Kong case. He added that the reinfection could have happened after virus mutations.

Meanwhile, the health minister asked people to take preventive measures against the coronavirus, according to The Economic Times. “There is no guarantee that one will not get re-affected by the coronavirus after getting affected once and recovered,” Rajender said. “Those who do not develop adequate antibodies may face the risk of getting affected again.”

Rajender claimed that the coronavirus curve would flatten by September-end and cited the drop in daily cases in areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and other districts. However, he added that the cases may rise before the curve is flattened.

He urged the public to not panic and said that the mortality rate in the state was only 0-7-0.8%. “Only less than 1% of those affected by the virus with co-morbidities and those neglecting treatment are facing the risk of mortality,” Rajender said.

The state has so far recorded 1,11,688 coronavirus cases. The tally of active cases stood at 25,685, while 85,223 people have recovered. The toll stood at 780.