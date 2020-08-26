The Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday registered a case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, ANI reported.

The bureau had said that it will join the investigation into the death of Rajput, the Hindustan Times reported earlier on Wednesday. The Narcotics Control Bureau said the Enforcement Directorate had written to it asking if drugs were supplied to Rajput and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

“We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening, stating that during their probe into the financial aspects, they found that a drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant,” Narcotics Control Bureau Director Rakesh Asthana said. “An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned.”

Unidentified officials from the Enforcement Directorate said that during their questioning of Chakraborty’s talent manager Jaya Saha, they found that the two had had a conversation about some drug. But Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said: “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life. She’s ready for a blood test any time.”

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has once again summoned Saha to its office in Mumbai for questioning.

The case so far

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide.

On August 21, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi formed an expert team to examine actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report. On August 19, the Supreme Court had transferred the investigation into the actor’s death to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The top court had also directed the Mumbai Police to transfer all the evidence that it had collected in the case to the investigation agency.

The court had also ruled that the first information report registered against Chakraborty in Patna was lawful. Rajput’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR against Chakraborty last month, accusing her of driving his son to suicide.

On August 5, the Centre had accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation of a CBI probe into Rajput’s death. The Mumbai Police had, on the other hand, accused the CBI of taking over the probe into Rajput’s death with “indecent haste”.