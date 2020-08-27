Coronavirus: India records highest one-day rise of 75,760 new infections, tally reaches 33.10 lakh
Experts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday said Covid-19 can affect all organs of the body.
India’s overall case count on Thursday rose to 33,10,234 with 75,760 new infections in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll went up by 1,023 to 60,472. As many as 25,23,771 people have recovered from the infection in the country.
Experts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday said Covid-19 can affect all organs of the body. They said that classification of cases into mild, moderate and severe categories based on respiratory symptoms alone is inadequate. Involvement of other organs should also be considered.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.40 crore people and killed over 8.24 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. Over 1.57 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
11.17 am: Das says the Reserve Bank of India will start giving its estimates on inflation and growth once there is clarity on the transmission curve of Covid-19 in the country.
11.12 am: The RBI governor adds that a “complete relook at strategy in banking” is the need of the hour. “Indian banks can reap benefits by scaling up,” he says at a webinar organised by The Business Standard.
11.09 am: Das says the Indian banking system overall continues to be stable. “Once the coronavirus pandemic is fully controlled, RBI will look at very careful, very calibrated unwinding of emergency measures it put in place during the pandemic,” he adds.
11.07 am: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das says the Covid-19 pandemic continues to put the world on the edge. “As the pandemic ravages on, the impact on the economy is hard to measure,” Das says at a webinar organised by The Business Standard.
10.52 am: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic and widespread school closures, at least one-third of students affected around the world lack access to virtual education, according to a report by the United Nations. In all, an estimated 463 million (46.3 crore) children lack the equipment or electronic access to pursue distance learning, the report says.
10.47 am: South Korea’s parliament closes on Thursday and a group of lawmakers go into self-quarantine, after a photojournalist, who covered a ruling party meeting on Wednesday was later confirmed to have contracted Covid-19, AFP reports.
10.41 am: Researches at the Fujita Health University in Japan on Wednesday said they had proven that low concentrations of ozone can neutralise coronavirus particles, potentially providing a way for hospitals to disinfect examination rooms and waiting areas, Reuters reports.
10.36 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserts that a strategy to ensure fair and inclusive access to the coronavirus vaccine in India should have been in place by now and that the government’s alleged “unpreparedness is alarming”. Gandhi shares a tweet by him from August 14 in which, he demanded that the government should clearly define an inclusive and equitable vaccine access policy to ensure its affordability and fair distribution. “But there are still no signs of it,” he says.
10.34 am: Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday it has secured marketing authorisation in the United States for a Covid-19 portable antigen test that can deliver results within 15 minutes and will sell for $5, Reuters reports.
10.31 am: Clinical trials of Covishield, the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford, will be launched at two institutions in Chennai – the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Porur – the Tamil Nadu government said in a release on Wednesday, The Hindu reports.
10.28 am: Mizoram records seven new cases of the coronavirus as of 7 am on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 974, ANI reports.
10.24 am: A total of 3,85,76,510 samples have been tested for the coronavirus in the country so far, of which, 9,24,998 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research says.
10.23 am: Telangana registered 2,795 new coronavirus cases, 872 recoveries and eight deaths on Wednesday, pushing the state’s tally to 1,14,483, ANI reports. The toll rises to 788 and the number of recoveries recorded are 86,095.
10.19 am: The mayor of Moscow invited residents Wednesday to join trials of a coronavirus vaccine that Russia approved for use earlier this month, AP reports. The vaccine, known as Sputnik V, has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.
10.12 am: The Donald Trump administration defends the new guidelines for testing in the United States, which state that testing may not be needed for asymptomatic close contacts and those who attended large, risky gatherings but lack symptoms, Bloomberg reports. White House official Brett Giroir says the change is intended to clarify to the public the limitations of such screenings, and not to reduce how many tests are conducted.
10.10 am: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved a special assistance package of Rs 200 crore for the poor and extremely poor families in the state who have been adversely affected by the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Hindustan Times reports.
10.08 am: All places of worship in Rajasthan will reopen for public from September 7, months after they were closed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, PTI reports. The decision was taken during a review meeting on the situation in the state chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
8.12 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research has said that its Twitter handle was compromised on Wednesday, The Indian Express reports. The medical body has said that it was observed that some tweets criticising the government were “liked” from the ICMR’s official Twitter handle. The matter is being rectified, the medical research body says.
8.07 am: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare says early identification of coronavirus infections through aggressive testing, comprehensive surveillance and contact tracing, and focus on timely and efficient clinical treatment of patients have ensured a high number of recoveries, ANI reports. It adds that this has also kept the case fatality rate low.
8.02 am: Experts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences say Covid-19 can affect all organs of the body, the Hindustan Times reports. They say that classification of cases into mild, moderate and severe categories based on respiratory symptoms is inadequate. Involvement of other organs should also be considered.
“We have seen many patients who presented features which are predominantly pulmonary but extrapulmonary manifestations,” AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria says.
7.58 am: West Bengal also tells the ministry that restriction on flights coming in from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad is being partially lifted from September 1. Flights can land at airports in West Bengal thrice a week.
7.52 am: The West Bengal government tells the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation in a letter to ensure that no flight landing or taking off from any airport in the state on September 7, 11 and 12, as the state will observe a complete lockdown on these days, ANI reports.
7.48 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- India’s tally of coronavirus cases on Wednesday rose to 32,34,474 with 67,151 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 1,059 to 59,449. As many as 24,67,758 people have recovered from the infection in the country.
- Maharashtra recorded its highest single-day increase of 14,888 new coronavirus cases in the evening, pushing its tally to 7,18,711. The state also reported 295 more deaths, taking its toll to 23,089. Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed the highest number of daily new cases in August after 1,693 cases were reported. The total number of cases in the city stood at 1,65,764. Uttar Pradesh also recorded highest single-day rise of 5,898 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 2,03,020. With 82 deaths, the toll rose to 3,141.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said flights from six coronavirus-hotspot states will resume from next month. To tackle the health crisis, the state government had imposed a ban till August 31 on passenger flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad.
- Congress chief Sonia Gandhi attacked the Narendra Modi government for not clearing Goods and Services Tax compensation dues that it owes to states, leading to financial crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic. “This refusal to compensate the states is nothing short of betrayal on the part of the Modi government, betrayal of state governments and the people of India,” Gandhi said at a virtual meeting of chief ministers.
- Indian Medical Association General Secretary RV Asokan said the toll from the coronavirus among doctors has risen from 196 to 273 in the two weeks since the medical body wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to provide adequate healthcare to frontline workers. However, the doctors are yet to receive a response from the central government, he said.
- At least five members of the Great Andamanese tribe in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have tested positive for the coronavirus, human rights organisation Survival International said. Of the five, two have been admitted to hospital, it added.