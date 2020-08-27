India’s overall case count on Thursday rose to 33,10,234 after 75,760 new infections were reported in 24 hours. The country’s toll went up by 1,023 to 60,472. As many as 25,23,771 people have recovered from the infection in the country.
Minister for State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and asked those who have been in his contact to get themselves tested.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said a strategy to ensure fair and inclusive access to the coronavirus vaccine in India should have been in place by now and that the government’s alleged “unpreparedness is alarming”.
Experts from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday said that the coronavirus can affect not only the lungs but almost all parts of the body. “What started off as a viral pneumonia is now a multi-systemic disease,” said one of the doctors. The experts, however, added that more evidence was needed to be definitive.
The Congress will stage protests across the country on Friday against the Centre’s decision to go ahead with the national-level Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) amid rising coronavirus cases in India.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Indian banking system remains stable. “Once the coronavirus pandemic is fully controlled, RBI will look at very careful, very calibrated unwinding of emergency measures it put in place during the pandemic,” he added.
The West Bengal government told the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation in a letter to ensure that no flight lands or takes off from any airport in the state on September 7, 11 and 12, as the state will observe a complete lockdown on these days.
The mayor of Moscow invited residents to join trials of a coronavirus vaccine that Russia approved for use earlier this month. The vaccine, known as Sputnik V, has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its Covid-19 testing guidelines to say some people without symptoms may not need to be tested, even if they’ve been in close contact with someone known to have the virus.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.40 crore people and killed over 8.24 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. Over 1.57 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.