Security forces on Saturday killed three suspected militants in a gunfight in Zadoora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Zone Police said. The police added that incriminating materials such as arms and ammunition were found on the suspected militants.

A soldier was also killed in the gun battle, Defence Spokesperson Rajesh Kalia said according to PTI. Kalia said the soldier was critically wounded during the gunfight and later succumbed to his injuries. An AK-47 and two pistols were recovered from the ultras, Kalia claimed, according to the Hindustan Times.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Zadoora area after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there. A police officer said the search operation became an encounter when the militants fired on the police party. The search is on for more militants hiding in the area, the police said. According to NDTV, the militants belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba group.

On Friday, four suspected militants had been killed in Shopian following a gunfight. A fifth suspected militant surrendered to the security forces.

“Terrorist Shakoor Parray and another terrorist Suhail Bhat who abducted and killed Khanmoh’s Panch were neutralised in Friday’s encounter,” Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar had said.

Defence Spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia, meanwhile, said that the security forces recovered two AKS guns and three pistols after the gunfight.

On August 17, two Central Reserve Police Force soldiers and a special police officer were killed in a gunfight with suspected militants in Baramulla district. The two CRPF jawans were initially injured in the gunfight but succumbed to their injuries after they were taken to a nearby hospital. The force said two more jawans were injured, of which one was in a critical condition.