Actor Chadwick Boseman, known for his role as “Black Panther” in Captain America: Civil War, in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of colon cancer at the age of 43, his family said in a statement late on Saturday. Boseman had been fighting colon cancer for four years.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman’s publicist Nicki Fioravante told AP that the actor died with his wife and the rest of his family by his side at his Los Angeles home.

Boseman also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. His last film was Da 5 Bloods, which released on Netflix.

Born and raised in Anderson, North Carolina, Boseman’s first television role was in 2003, in an episode of Third Watch. His first leading role came in the 2013 sports drama 42, in which he played baseball player Jackie Robinson.

Marvel Studios said in a tweet that Boseman’s legacy will live on forever. “Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family,” it tweeted. “Your legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace.”

Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins offered condolences. “In power. Eternally in power,” he said in a tweet.

Boseman’s Marvel co-stars Chris Evans, Brie Larson and Mark Ruffalo, among others, paid tribute on social media. Ruffalo said the tragedies of 2020 have been made more profound by Boseman’s loss. “What a man, and what an immense talent,” he tweeted. “Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.”

Chris Evans called the news of Boseman’s death “beyond heartbreaking”. “I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking,” he tweeted. “Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King.”

