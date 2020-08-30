Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday listed guidelines for the resumption of metro services and said that the use of smart cards and masks will be mandatory when travelling, India Today reported.

“Masks are mandatory, otherwise a fine can be levied on those violating norms,” Gahlot said.

Gahlot said the trains will not stop at all metro stations, NDTV reported. “Those [stations] in containment zones will remain shut,” he said. “Other than those, there are more stations which will remain shut, the list for the same will be prepared and people will be informed about it.”

Metro officials said people without masks will be not be allowed to enter the metro stations.

The other guidelines:

Commuters will have to strictly adhere to physical distancing norms.

Thermal scanners will be installed at all metro stations to check the temperature of those using the metro services. Those with high temperatures will not be allowed on the train.

Hand sanitisers will be also be made available for the commuters.

The air conditioning will be controlled to contain the spread of the virus.

There will be a ban on the use of tokens.

The number of passengers in a coach will also be limited and people will likely be allowed to sit in every alternate seat only.

Smart cards can only be topped up digitally, though counters will be open to issue new cards.

Security personnel will be deployed to make sure there is no congestion in the stations.

On Saturday, the Centre announced that metro services will resume in a graded manner from September 7 as part of the Unlock 4.0 guidelines.

In a public announcement later, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday said that details on the usage and functioning of the metro will be shared once the standard operating procedure is issued by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Unidentified officials said that the details have already been shared and will be discussed on September 1 with the ministry.

On August 23, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged the Centre to resume metro rail services and cited the Capital’s improving situation of the coronavirus crisis to support it.

Following the Centre’s Unlock 4.0 guidelines, Kejriwal tweeted that he was “glad” the metro trains will be allowed to operate.

Delhi has so far reported 1,71,366 cases and the toll stood at 4,404, according to the Union health ministry. India’s coronavirus cases reached 35,42,733 on Sunday, after the ministry reported a rise of 78,761 cases in the last 24 hours. The toll rose by 948 to 63,498. India has 7,65,302 active cases now.