The Delhi High Court on Saturday refused to lift its stay order on the broadcast of a television show on Sudarshan News on the “infiltration of Muslims” in the civil services, Bar and Bench reported. This came a day after the High Court stayed the broadcast of the show.

The channel moved the High Court after the Supreme Court refused to grant any relief in connection with the case.

A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla said that the broadcast was in violation of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act. The court directed Sudarshan News to file a reply before September 1 on the notice issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on the complaints it received against the show.

The bench also gave the ministry 48 hours to decide on the case after receiving a response from the news channel. The court also directed Sudarshan News to not air the show till the Centre made a decision.

The High Court stay order came after a petition filed by the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University. Sudarshan News head Suresh Chavhanke had referred to the students of the university as “Jamia ke jihadi” in the video clip.

Before the High Court order, the Supreme Court had also refused to impose a pre-broadcast ban on the show based on an “unverified transcript of the clip”.

The show was scheduled to be broadcast on Friday. In its promotional clip, released on Tuesday, Chavhanke had claimed that the number of Muslims appearing for and clearing the Union Public Service Exams had suddenly increased recently. “How has the number of Muslim IPS [Indian Police Service] and IAS [Indian Administrative Service] officers increased recently?” he had asked. “What will happen if ‘Jamia ke jihadi’ rise to positions of authority in the country?”

The video was fiercely criticised by police officers, journalists and activists. The Indian Police Service Association denounced the video as communal and irresponsible journalism. The Indian Police Foundation and several other people demanded strict action against Chavhanke.