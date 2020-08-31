Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday that eight people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the state, PTI reported. He added that efforts were on to evacuate nearly 1,200 people stranded in 40 flooded villages.

This monsoon, 129 people have died in rain and flood-related incidents in Madhya Pradesh, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday.

“Eight people have died in wall collapses and swollen nullahs so far,” Chouhan told reporters. Earlier, he had called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him about the situation in the state. “I informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation this morning. I spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last night for help.”

On Friday and Saturday, over 7,000 people stranded in 454 villages of 12 districts were evacuated, Chouhan said. He added that 9,300 people are staying in 170 relief camps across the state. The chief minister said three helicopters are being used to airlift those stranded.

The Indian Army has evacuated people from flood-affected areas in Hoshangabad town, Chouhan said. He added that more columns of the military were being requisitioned for rescue and relief purposes. The chief minister said that authorities in Indore, Ujjain, Shajapur, Ratlam, Dewas, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Mandsaur and Neemuch districts have been alerted as heavy rainfall is expected in these areas until Monday evening.

Gujarat

In Gujarat, 175 people have died in rain and floods this monsoon, according to home ministry data. “We are providing relief and relocating people from the worst affected areas,” Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told reporters on Sunday, according to PTI.

Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, 690 villages in 16 districts have been affected by floods, PTI reported on Sunday quoting a government official. Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Khiri, Kushinagar, Mau, Sant Kabir Nagar and Sitapur are the affected districts.

State Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said 299 of the 690 villages have been completely flooded. However, he added that the flood situation in Uttar Pradesh was improving.

The state government has built 373 relief camps and 784 flood posts, Goyal said. He added that 465 boats were being used in rescue and relief operations. Several teams of the National Disaster Response and State Disaster Response Force have been pressed into service.

Floods have hit Odisha, Assam and Bihar badly too this year. Heavy rain and flooding in parts of Odisha have led to the deaths of at least 12 people. Over 4 lakh people have been affected.

In Assam, 107 people had died by July 30, and in Bihar the toll was 11.