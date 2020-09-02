India’s coronavirus count on Wednesday touched 37,69,523 with 78,357 new cases. The toll rose by 1,045 to 66,333. As many as 29,01,908 patients have recovered from the infection in the country, pushing the recovery rate to 76.98%. The fatality rate has declined to 1.76%. There are 8,01,282, active cases in the country, comprising 21.26% of the total caseload.
A fifth of the total number of residents in Greater Chennai Corporation’s areas have been exposed to the coronavirus, a serological survey revealed. Blood samples were collected from 12,405 individuals from 51 wards in all the 15 zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation.
The Union health ministry said patients within the age group of 18 to 44 contribute to 54% of total coronavirus cases. Data also said that 51% deaths are among senior citizens.
The Centre’s Goods and Services Tax collection for the month of August came in at Rs 86,449 crore. The figures represent a substantial fall in the government’s revenue from the same period last year because of sluggish economic activity due to the coronavirus pandemic. The GST collection in August this year was 88% of that in August 2019.
Opposition leaders criticised the Narendra Modi government’s decision to cancel the Question Hour during the Parliament session that will start on September 14 amid the coronavirus crisis. The Question Hour, the first hour in the House, allows members to question the government. This will be the first since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March.
A petitioner told the Supreme Court that banks are free to restructure loans but they cannot penalise honest borrowers by charging interest on deferred payments under the moratorium scheme introduced during the coronavirus pandemic. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan commenced final hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the interest component of the moratorium circular.
A joint task force of public health experts in India has submitted an action plan to the Centre to combat the escalating coronavirus crisis, in which it has suggested that lockdowns be discontinued and only cluster restrictions be imposed. The experts also cautioned against the “false hope” of a vaccine being launched anytime soon and called for increased expenditure on health infrastructure.
The Donald Trump administration in United States has said that it will not work with an international cooperative effort to develop and distribute a vaccine for the coronavirus. The decision is believed to be guided by President Trump’s reservation about the World Health Organization. More than 150 countries are setting up the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, or COVAX.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.56 crore people and killed over 8.55 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. Over 1.69 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.