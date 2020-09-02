The Centre on Wednesday banned 118 Chinese mobile apps, including the hugely popular online game Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG, amid fresh border tensions with the neighbouring country, ANI reported.

The announcement came a day after the Ministry of External Affairs said that China once again engaged in provocative military maneuvers along the Line of Actual Control on August 31, even as Indian and Chinese group commanders were in discussions to de-escalate tensions. The ministry said that the Indian side managed to thwart Beijing’s latest attempt to “unilaterally alter the status quo”.

The new escalation in tensions came a day after the Indian Army said its soldiers had thwarted similar “provocative” movements by China’s military on Saturday night in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake.

Tensions between India and China escalated after a clash between the two countries’ armies on June 15 in Ladakh’s Galwan valley led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unidentified number of Chinese soldiers.

India has been trying to restrict trade relations with China after the a violent clash. The government had banned 59 Chinese apps on June 29, including the hugely-popular TikTok. In July, 47 applications that were clones of the blocked apps were also banned.