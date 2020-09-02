The Centre on Wednesday banned the hugely popular online game Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, or PUBG, and 117 other Chinese mobile apps amid fresh border tensions with the neighbouring country.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a press release that it had reports to show that the apps were “engaged in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India and security and the security of state and public order”. The apps have been banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

The Centre added that it had received several reports of misuse of some Android and iOS applications, “for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users data” to locations outside India. “The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures,” the Centre said.

The government said that the move would ensure the safety of mobile users in the country and protect the Indian cyberspace.

The announcement of the ban came a day after the Ministry of External Affairs said that China once again engaged in provocative military maneuvers along the Line of Actual Control on August 31, even as Indian and Chinese group commanders were in discussions to de-escalate tensions. The ministry said that the Indian side managed to thwart Beijing’s latest attempt to “unilaterally alter the status quo”.

The new escalation in tensions came a day after the Indian Army said its soldiers had thwarted similar “provocative” movements by China’s military on Saturday night in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake.

Tensions between India and China escalated after a clash between the two countries’ armies on June 15 in Ladakh’s Galwan valley led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unidentified number of Chinese soldiers.

India has been trying to restrict trade relations with China after the violent clash. The government had banned 59 Chinese apps on June 29, including the hugely-popular TikTok. In July, 47 applications that were clones of the blocked apps were also banned.

Here is the full list of the banned apps