The Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty in connection with the drug abuse investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, ANI reported. Rajput’s former house manager Samuel Miranda has also been arrested by the agency.

Earlier in the day, the Narcotics Control Bureau had searched Chakraborty and Miranda’s homes and taken them for questioning.

The agency has so far arrested two alleged drug dealers named Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar in the case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau had said on Wednesday that Parihar knew Miranda, who is accused of procuring drugs on the instructions of Showik Chakraborty. Rhea Chakraborty, meanwhile, has been accused by Rajput’s family of siphoning off his money and drugging him.

Last month, the agency had registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others to investigate their alleged dealings in banned drugs, officials said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau is the latest agency to be drawn into the case involving the death of the 34-year-old actor, which is already being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide.