The Kerala Police have arrested a health official in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly raping a 44-year-old woman, on the pretext of giving her a coronavirus negative certificate, NDTV reported on Monday. The incident took place on September 3.

In her complaint, the woman said that the official, identified as Pradeep, asked her to come to his house to get the certificate. When she reached there, he confined her, tied her up, and then physically and sexually assaulted her.

“The official allegedly physically assaulted her, tied her hands and mouth for some time in between, and raped her,” Circle Officer Suneesh told NDTV. “The medical examination has been done. Further investigation is underway. A case has been registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.”

The complainant had travelled to her residence recently and had been asked to go into quarantine. She was tested for the coronavirus and was found to be negative. Following this, the official invited her to his flat and allegedly raped her.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja ordered the suspension of the official pending inquiry.

The news comes a day after an ambulance driver was arrested for allegedly raping a woman who had tested positive for Covid-19 while taking her to a hospital in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district.