India reported 75,808 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 42,80,422. The country recorded 1,133 daily deaths – the highest since July 23 – pushing the toll to 72,775. As many as 33,23,950 people in the country have recovered from the infection. India’s recovery rate has gone up to 77.65% while the death rate has fallen to 1.70%.
The World Health Organization said that it was holding discussions with India about the country joining the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access or COVAX Facility – a global effort to develop and distribute coronavirus vaccines. The global health body added that India had “extensive experience” with vaccines and its participation in the programme would be welcomed.
The Indian Council of Medical Research said over 5 crore samples have been tested for the coronavirus so far. Of these, 10,98,621 samples were tested on Monday.
American credit rating agency Fitch Ratings on Tuesday sharply lowered its growth forecast for India, saying that the country’s gross domestic product for the financial year 2020-’21 is expected to contract by 10.5%, instead of its estimated 5% contraction in May.
Data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation showed that the total number of deaths in Mumbai rose by 37% in comparison to 2019, after the coronavirus crisis hit the city in March, according to report in The Indian Express. Mumbai reported 49,040 deaths in total between March 1 and July 31 this year, as against 35,982 in 2019. The number of deaths rose by 13,058 during that period.
Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to resume “Shramik Special” trains from Odisha to Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra so that migrant labourers can return to their workplaces.
Russia rolled out the first batch of its “Sputnik V” vaccine against the coronavirus for public use. The vaccine was found to produce an antibody response in all participants in early-stage trials, according to results published in medical journal The Lancet on Friday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping claimed his country acted in an “open and transparent manner” amid the coronavirus crisis and that it had taken concrete efforts to help save millions of lives around the world during the pandemic. The virus had originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The United States, among others, has repeatedly accused China of not revealing the seriousness of the coronavirus to the world in the initial stages of the outbreak, causing it to spread rapidly.
United States President Donald Trump again hinted that a coronavirus vaccine will be available in the country before November’s presidential elections. Trump accused his Democratic rivals of undermining public confidence in the immunisation plans.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.73 crore people and claimed 8,92,714 lives, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 1.83 people have recovered from the infection worldwide.