Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has found five missing Indian men in its territory.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police had launched an investigation on Saturday to look into allegations that Chinese soldiers had kidnapped the five villagers from the Upper Subansiri district, situated along the Indo-China border in the state. The five were reportedly taken away by a team of the PLA from a jungle where they were hunting. Rijiju had said on Sunday that the Indian Army had reached out to its Chinese counterpart over the matter.

“China’s PLA has responded to hotline message by Indian Army,” Rijiju tweeted on Tuesday. “They have confirmed that missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side. Further modalities to handover them to our authority is being worked out.”

The five missing individuals were identified as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri.

The development came a day after China dismissed India’s concern about the five missing civilians. On Monday, Beijing said it does not recognise Arunachal Pradesh to be Indian territory. The country claims the state is part of “South Tibet”.