The Delhi Police have named Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury, economist Jayati Ghosh, Delhi University professor Apoorvanand, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav and documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy, as people who had “encouraged” the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors as part of a plan, The Wire reported on Sunday. However, The Times of India reported that the Delhi Police denied that they have been named as accused.

The chargesheet also annexed two identical ‘disclosure statements’, in which the Delhi Police claimed that Pinjra Tod activists Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal admitted to not just their complicity in the violence, but also named Ghosh, Apoorvanand and Roy as their “mentors”, who asked them to carry on the protests even if it led to violence.

But the Delhi Police alleged that the disclosure statement “has been truthfully recorded as narrated by the accused”. “However, a person is not arraigned as an accused only on the basis of a disclosure statement,” the police added. “It is only on the existence of sufficient corroborative evidence that further legal action is taken. The matter is currently sub-judice.”

Yadav said in a tweet that it was true that the Delhi Police had not named them as accused but only in a disclosure statement. But he added: “As for Delhi Police truthfully recording statement of accused, I am looking for a sack of salt!!”

Yechury, on the other hand, called the actions of the Delhi Police “illegitimate, illegal”. “They are scared of legitimate peaceful protests by mainstream political parties & are misusing state power to target the Opposition,” he said of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He added that the BJP’s illegal intimidation will not stop people from opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. “To assert that all Indians are equal irrespective of their religion, caste, colour, creed, region, gender & political affiliations is not only our Right but our Duty,” he tweeted. “We will exercise it.”

The CPI(M) leader added that hate speech videos by those who instigated violence are on record, as is the video of the person who led the mobs in Jawaharlal Nehru University. “The BJP govt& Delhi Police under it can’t see those because it is hell bent upon destroying our democracy,” he tweeted.

The police also claimed in its chargesheet that Narwal and Kalita told its officers that Ghosh, Apoorvanand and Roy coordinated with the the Islamist group Popular Front of India, as well as the Jamia Coordination Committee to mentor the Pinjra Tod members. The Delhi Police claimed the Pinjra Tod activists used their “educational qualification to misguide the common Muslim people that we have knowledge about the CAA/NRC and it is against the Muslim”.

The CAA and the violence

The Citizenship Amendment Act, approved by Parliament on December 11, provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, on the condition that they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014.

Clashes had broken out between the supporters of the new citizenship law and those opposing it between February 23 and 26 in North East Delhi, killing 53 people and injuring hundreds. The police were accused of either inaction or complicity in some instances of violence, mostly in Muslim neighbourhoods. The violence was the worst Delhi saw since the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

