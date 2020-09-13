Twitter on Saturday deleted a tweet by M Nageswara Rao, the former director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, celebrating the death of social reformer Agnivesh, The News Minute reported.

“You were an anti-Hindu donning saffron clothes,” Rao had tweeted. “You did enormous damage to Hinduism. I am ashamed that you were born as a Telugu Brahmin.” Rao called Agnivesh a “lion in sheep’s clothing”. “My grievance against Yamaraj [the god of death] is why did he wait this long!” Rao said.

Agnivesh died at a hospital in Delhi on Friday due to liver disease. He was 80 years old.

The Indian Police Foundation, a think-tank working on police reform, condemned Rao’s remarks. “Tweeting such hate messages by a retired officer posing as an IPS officer – he has desecrated the police uniform which he wore and embarrassed the government,” the foundation tweeted. “He demoralises the entire police force in the country, especially the young officers.”

Tweeting such hate messages by a retired officer posing as an IPS officer - he has desecrated the police uniform which he wore and embarrassed the government. He demoralises the entire police force in the country, especially the young officers. https://t.co/qOiI8D6dkO — Indian Police Foundation (@IPF_ORG) September 12, 2020

Twitter took down Rao’s tweet following backlash against the officer on the social media website. However, the former CBI chief refused to back down, comparing Agnivesh to “savages” and a “pest destroying society”.

Why do we celebrate as festivals the days savages were dead? Bcoz they're pests destroying society &their death is a cause for celebration.

It was also to warn people not to patronise the bad.



Hinduism eschews अपात्र दानं & misplaced sympathy as they destroy giver & sympathiser. https://t.co/0r7cyyjkiP — M. Nageswara Rao IPS (@MNageswarRaoIPS) September 11, 2020

He also attempted to take refuge in claiming that his freedom of expression and right to dissent had been violated, and quoted Voltaire:

Bedrock of democracy is FoE which Voltaire aptly said:



“I may not agree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”



But of late, it is honoured more in breach due to increasing intolerance of dissent, which is the real danger to democracy anywhere. — M. Nageswara Rao IPS (@MNageswarRaoIPS) September 13, 2020

Agnivesh, a former MLA from Haryana, founded a political party, Arya Sabha, which followed the principles of the Arya Samaj. He was known for his efforts against bonded labour through his foundation Bandhua Mukti Morcha (Bonded Labor Liberation Front).

Agnivesh was elected to the Haryana Assembly in 1977 and was made the education minister in 1979. However, he quit from his post in protest against the state government’s inaction against police personnel who had opened fire at workers demonstrating against bonded labour.

He had also spoken out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2019 for his remarks against the Kerala government over Sabarimala temple row. The activist had described Modi’s comments as out of tune with the constitutional position he holds.

In July 2018, Agnivesh was beaten up allegedly by workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in Jharkhand. In 2011, religious leader Nityanand Das assaulted Agnivesh at a public meeting over his comments on the Amarnath Yatra. The activist had described the annual pilgrimage as “pakhand”, or hypocrisy, a statement for which he was later criticised by the Supreme Court.