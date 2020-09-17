Coronavirus will go away with ‘herd mentality’, claims Donald Trump; US toll nears 2 lakh
Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus count crossed the 50-lakh mark on Wednesday and rose to 50,20,359. The toll is 82,066.
United States President Donald Trump has repeated his claims that the coronavirus could disappear over time as people develop a “herd mentality”. He was possibly referring to herd immunity, which occurs when enough people become immune to a disease to make its spread unlikely.
Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus count crossed the 50-lakh mark on Wednesday and rose to 50,20,359, with 90,123 new cases. The toll jumped by 1,290 to 82,066. As many as 39,42,360 people have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 78.53%. There are 9,95,933 active cases. The mortality rate, meanwhile, is 1.63%.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.97 crore people and killed 9,39,175 people, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries has crossed 2.02 crore.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.15 am: Trump also added that “a lot of people don’t want to wear masks and people don’t think masks are good”.
When asked which people, he claimed it was waiters. “They come over and they serve you and they have a mask,” he said. “I saw it the other day when they were serving me and they’re playing with the mask. I’m not blaming them. I’m just saying what happens: They’re playing with the mask. So the mask is over, and they’re touching it, and then they’re touching the plate, and that can’t be good.”
8.10 am: United States President Donald Trump has repeated his claims that the coronavirus could disappear over time as people develop a “herd mentality”.
He was possibly referring to herd immunity, which occurs when enough people become immune to a disease to make its spread unlikely. “As a result, the entire community is protected, even those who are not themselves immune,” says the Harvard Medical School website. Herd immunity, it explains, “is usually achieved through vaccination, but it can also occur through natural infection”.
“It would go away without the vaccine but it’s going to go away a lot faster with it,” Trump said on Wednesday, according to AFP. When asked how it would go away by itself, he said: “You’ll develop like a herd mentality.”
“It’s going to be herd developed and that’s going to happen,” Trump added. “That will all happen but with a vaccine, I think it will go away very quickly. But I really believe we’re rounding the corner.”
8 am: Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.97 crore people and killed 9,39,175 people, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries has crossed 2.02 crore.
7.50 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- India’s coronavirus count rose to 50,20,359 on Wednesday with 90,123 new cases. The toll jumped by 1,290 to 82,066. As many as 39,42,360 people have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 78.53%. There are 9,95,933 active cases. The mortality rate, meanwhile, is 1.63%.
- Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund or RDIF, and global pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories have agreed to collaborate on clinical trials and distribution of the Sputnik V vaccine in India.
- Delhi reported a record 4,473 new cases, taking its tally to 2,30,269. The Capital’s toll rose by 33 to 4,839. Maharashtra, on the other hand, recorded 23,365 new cases, pushing the tally to 11,21,221. The state’s toll rose by 474 to 30,883.
- Union minister Nitin Gadkari tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. The minister said in a tweet that he was in self-isolation and doing well. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao died of the coronavirus. He was 64 years old.
- The Congress criticised the Centre for its handling of the coronavirus crisis and asked if the government would “blame God to evade accountability” on the pandemic. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien said that the PM CARES Fund, set up in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic by the prime minister’s office, was the most “opaque dark fund” in the world and referred to it as the “PM couldn’t-care-less” fund.
- Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said that India’s economic recovery is likely to be gradual, as the country is still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.
- The Kerala government has allowed migrant workers, who are Covid-19 positive but asymptomatic, to continue working in the state, The News Minute reported on Wednesday. The order, issued by Additional Chief Secretary of Labour Department Satyajeet Rajan, stated that such asymptomatic migrant labourers can work in “areas exclusively marked” for them.
- The Centre informed the Rajya Sabha that more than 30 vaccine candidates for coronavirus have been supported, and three of them are in advance stages of trials, while four are in advanced preclinical development stage.