Coronavirus: With over 96,400 new infections, India’s total count breaches 52-lakh mark
Meanwhile, the number of global coronavirus cases crossed three crore, with 3,00,65,728 infections.
India on Friday recorded 96,423 new cases, taking its overall tally to 52,14,677. The toll went up by 1,174 to 84,372.
The global coronavirus count crossed three crore, with 3,00,65,728 infections. The toll reached 9,44,604, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries crossed 2.04 crore.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on Thursday discharged from Delhi’s All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, where he was re-admitted for post-coronavirus check-up.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.25 am: With 96,423 new infections, India’s Covid-19 case count breaches the 52-lakh mark to reach 52,14,677. The toll goes up by 1,174 to 84,372.
9.20 am: Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti dies of Covid-19 in Bengaluru, says the hospital where he was undergoing treatment, according to PTI.
9.19 am: Jharkhand’s coronavirus tally climbs to 67,100 after 1,026 new cases, reports PTI. Eleven more deaths push toll to 590.
9.13 am: Kerala government issues new instructions for quarantine norms for guest workers, specialised workers visiting the state, reports ANI. If the guest workers test positive, they shall be separated from the general population and not be allowed to work till they recover.
8.15 am: Assam’s coronavirus tally rises to 1,50,349, with 1,380 new infections recorded on Thursday, ANI reports. The toll stands at 528.
8.12 am: Himachal Pradesh’s tally of coronavirus cases on Thursday rose to 11,191, after 395 new infections were recorded, PTI reports. The toll from the disease is 97.
8.09 am: The global coronavirus count crosses three crore on Friday, with 3,00,65,728 infections. The toll rises to 9,44,604, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries cross 2.04 crore.
8.03 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan told the Rajya Sabha that he expected a vaccine against the coronavirus to be available in the country by the beginning of next year.
- The Indian Medical Association accused the government of “indifference” and “abdication” after it said there was no complete data on the number of frontline healthcare workers who have contracted the coronavirus and died. The health body released its own list and said that, so far, 382 doctors have died of the infection.
- Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the government has increased Covid-19 testing in the Capital by four times due to which, the number of cases are likely to rise for 10 to 15 days. Delhi has reported 2,30,269 cases and 4,839 deaths so far. A serological survey conducted between August and September, meanwhile, found that nearly 33% of residents in Delhi have developed Covid-19 antibodies.
- Maharashtra authorities on Thursday extended Covid-19 curbs in Mumbai till September 30. The city alone reported 2,389 new cases and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours.
- British charity Oxfam said that a small group of wealthy nations, representing 13% of the world population, has secured more than half of the most promising future coronavirus vaccines. The organisation added that this could mean that nearly two-thirds of the world’s population would not have a vaccine until at least 2022.
- Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech has planned to start a clinical trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine with children and adolescents later this month.
- United States President Donald Trump rejected the scientific projections of his own government about the coronavirus, and said a vaccine could be available much sooner than predicted and would go “immediately” to the general public. His statement directly contradicted Robert Redfield, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who told a Senate committee that a vaccine would not be broadly available until mid to late 2021.