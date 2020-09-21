India’s coronavirus count reached 54,87,581 on Monday, after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported a rise of 86,961 cases in 24 hours. The toll rose by 1,130 to 87,882. More than 43 lakh people have recovered from the virus in India. The country’s mortality rate is 1.60%.
A lockdown was enforced in 10 districts of Chhattisgarh, including state capital Raipur, till September 28, amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Raipur, which has been reporting 900 to 1,000 daily cases, was declared a containment zone. The nine other districts are: Jashpur, Baloda Bazaar, Janjgir-Champa, Durg, Bhilai, Dhamtari, Bilaspur, Bilaspur.
The Taj Mahal in Agra reopened for tourists after over six months amid strict guidelines to check the spread of the coronavirus. The Agra Fort also reponed for visitors.
The Union health ministry said India acquires the top position in the world in terms of recoveries from the coronavirus. It said more than 43 lakh people have recovered in the country so far, constituting for 19% of the total global recoveries.
The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre and the states on a public interest litigation seeking a direction to provide food and proper health care facilities to children and their mothers. The petitioners expressed concern over 14 lakh anganwadis being closed due the coronavirus.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs told the Rajya Sabha that the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin locality in March led to the coronavirus spreading to many individuals. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said that the Delhi Police arrested 233 Tablighi Jamaat members.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticised the Centre for its “utter mismanagement” of the coronavirus crisis. Tharoor said that India had the “worst of both worlds” since the government had neither managed to keep coronavirus cases in control nor keep the economy afloat.
Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan told the Lok Sabha on Sunday that four coronavirus vaccines in India were in advanced stages of pre-clinical trials.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lifted all coronavirus restrictions across the country, except in hotspot Auckland.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.09 crore people and killed 9,59,295, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries is more than 2.1 crore.