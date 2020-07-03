Tremors were felt across Delhi and nearby areas on Friday after an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit Gurugram in Haryana. The National Centre for Seismology said that the quake occurred at a depth of 5 km from the surface at 7 pm.

There were no initial reports of loss of life or damage to property. Many parts of Delhi fall in a high seismic zone and are vulnerable to strong tremors.

This is the latest in a series of minor and moderate quakes to have hit parts of northern India since April. On June 8, a low-intensity earthquake measuring 2.1 hit Delhi.

On May 29, an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale hit parts of northern India. The quake had its epicentre 16 km East-Southeast of Rohtak in Haryana. Tremors were felt in Delhi too. A day before, on May 28, an earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale hit Faridabad, adjacent to the Delhi border. Its epicentre was 8 km east of Faridabad.

Delhi’s Pitampura area experienced tremors on May 15, due to an earthquake measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale.

On May 10, a low-intensity earthquake struck the national Capital. The earthquake measured 3.5 on the Richter scale, and had its epicentre in Ghaziabad, in the National Capital Region.

A mild earthquake had hit the national Capital on April 12, also measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale. The next day, a tremor measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale hit Delhi.

There has been no loss of life or property in any of these quakes.