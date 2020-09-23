Coronavirus: No guarantee if any vaccine in trial phase will work against infection, says WHO
PM Narendra Modi will chair a high-level virtual meeting on Wednesday with the chief ministers and health ministers of seven states and Union Territories.
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday said there was no guarantee if any of the vaccine that are being developed will work against Covid-19. “Almost 200 vaccines for Covid-19 are currently in clinical and preclinical testing,” he added. “The history of vaccine development tells us some will fail and some will succeed.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level virtual meeting on Wednesday with the chief ministers and health ministers of seven states and Union Territories to review the coronavirus situation. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab will attend the meeting.
On Tuesday, India’s coronavirus count reached 55,62,663 after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported a rise of 75,082 cases in 24 hours. The toll rose by 1,053 to 88,935. More than 44 lakh people have recovered from the virus in India. The country’s mortality rate is 1.60%.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.12 crore people and killed 9,63,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries is more than 2.1 crore.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
7.28 am: Mizoram’s tally rises to 1,713 with 22 new cases, reports ANI.
7.25 am: Health ministry says India’s daily testing capacity has now surged 12 lakh.
7.14 am: World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says there is no guarantee if any of the vaccine that are being developed will work against Covid-19, reports Reuters. “We have no guarantee that any vaccine in development will work,” he says at a virtual briefing. “The more candidates we test, the higher the chance we will have for a safe and efficacious vaccine. Almost 200 vaccine for Covid-19 are currently in clinical and preclinical testing. The history of vaccine development tells us some will fail and some will succeed.”
7.10 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday
- India on Tuesday recorded 1,01,468 recoveries from the coronavirus in 24 hours, taking the tally to 44,97,867, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The country’s coronavirus count reached 55,62,663 after the ministry reported a rise of 75,082 cases in a day. The toll rose by 1,053 to 88,935. The mortality rate stood at 1.60%.
- Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press briefing that India’s share in total global coronavirus cases was 17.7%. He added that India accounted for 19.5% of worldwide recoveries, which are highest among all countries. NITI Aayog member VK Paul, meanwhile, warned that crowding during the festive season could lead to a huge rise in cases in the country.
- United States President Donald Trump alleged that China and the World Health Organization had misguided the world about the coronavirus pandemic in its early stages, by claiming that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission of the disease and people without symptoms could not spread it. Trump called on the United Nations to hold China accountable for “unleashing the plague” onto the world.
- The Delhi High Court stayed the Aam Aadmi Party government’s order directing 33 major private hospitals to reserve 80% of their intensive care unit beds for coronavirus patients. The court held that the decision was “arbitrary and unreasonable”. The Delhi government said it will challenge the order.
- Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that college students will get a full fee refund for cancellation of admissions or migration up to November 30, in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
- The toll from the spread of the coronavirus in the United States surpassed 2,00,000. This is by far the highest number of deaths recorded by any country.
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.12 crore people and killed 9,63,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries crossed 2.1 crore.