India’s coronavirus count on Wednesday rose to 56.46 lakh after the Union health ministry reported a rise of 83,347 new cases in 24 hours. The toll breached the 90,000-mark, with 1,085 more deaths. More than 45 lakh people have recovered from the virus in India. The recovery rate has crossed 81%.
The Centre said that India’s testing rate is 875 tests/million population per day as of September 19. “This is more than six times the WHO recommendation of 140 tests per day per million population,” the government told Parliament.
Mumbai’s government facility, King Edward Memorial Hospital, began the phase two and three trials of the Oxford Covishield vaccine. The medical facility will conduct the trials on 100 volunteers, the hospital’s Dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level virtual meeting with the chief ministers and health ministers of seven states and Union Territories to review the coronavirus situation. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab will attend the meeting.
World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there was no guarantee if any of the vaccines that are being developed will work against Covid-19. “Almost 200 vaccines for Covid-19 are currently in clinical and preclinical testing,” he added. “The history of vaccine development tells us some will fail and some will succeed.”
The Drugs Controller General of India has released a set of guidelines for coronavirus vaccines, focusing on its efficacy, safety and immunogenicity. The vaccine candidate should have at least 50% efficacy in the phase three trials to be widely deployed, said the guidelines.
Kerala’s Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. He is the third minister from the state Cabinet to test positive for the infection after Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and Industries Minister EP Jayarajan.
Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Govind M Karjol has tested positive for the coronavirus. Karjol said he got admitted to a hospital even though he did not have any symptoms of the infection.
The toll in the United States crossed the 2,00,000-mark on Tuesday, which is the highest among all countries affected by the disease. About 800 fatalities are being reported, on a weekly average, in the country.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.12 crore people and killed 9,63,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries is more than 2.1 crore.