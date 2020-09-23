The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday declared a holiday for all private offices and establishments, except emergency services, after heavy rain overnight led to severe waterlogging in several parts of the city, ANI reported.

The India Meteorological Department said the city received heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy downpour at isolated places in the last 24 hours. Santacruz locality recorded 286.4 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am on Wednesday, while Colaba in South Mumbai recorded 147.8 mm of rain, the weather body said. In Thane, 119.8 mm of rainfall was recorded during the same period.

Meteorological Department’s Deputy Director General of Meteorology KS Hosalikar in a tweet said heavy rainfall was expected in the next 24 hours. “Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad be careful,” he added.

Train services on the Central and Harbour lines were suspended on Wednesday morning, the civic body said. However, the Western Railway line is functioning as per schedule.

A Central Railway spokesperson told PTI that suburban services were suspended at 5 am on Wednesday following heavy rain along the tracks. Due to heavy rain and waterlogging in Sion-Kurla and Chunabhatti-Kurla areas, rail services were suspended between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Thane railway stations, he said.

The harbour railway line between CSMT and Vashi was also suspended, the spokesperson added.

Ratnagiri-39.5 & Dhanu-42.1. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) September 23, 2020

Special shuttle services are being run between Thane-Kasara, Thane-Karjat and Vashi-Panvel stations, while several long distance trains have been rescheduled, according to PTI. Suburban trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, are currently being operated only for essential services employees due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Waterlogging was reported in Bhendi Bazar, Gol Temple, Nana Chowk, Mumbai Central Junction, Bawla Compound, J J Junction, Hindmata, Kala Chowki, Sarthi Bar and the Worli Sea Face.

Heavy downpour also caused traffic congestion in the city. Some vehicles broke down on their way, severely affecting traffic movement, a civic official told news agency PTI. Traffic diversion was also reported in several parts of Mumbai.

Visuals showed commuters wading through knee-deep water, as they struggled to reach their workplaces. Mumbai’s Nair Hospital, which is a dedicated Covid-19 facility, was also flooded, according to ANI.

#WATCH: Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall today leading to waterlogging in some areas. Visuals from Sion-Matunga road.



India Meteorological Departmemt (IMD) predicts 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' for Mumbai tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/6B5je5m4g7 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

#WATCH Maharashtra: Railway tracks submerged at Sion railway station in Mumbai, following heavy downpour in the city. pic.twitter.com/4CONRkH9Fk — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Maharashtra: Mumbai's Nair Hospital flooded following heavy rainfall in the city. It is a COVID-19 dedicated hospital.



As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai city received 173 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/Y2YdYXls9n — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

The Regional Meteorological Centre, in a late-night statement on Tuesday, said that “people living in vulnerable places may take caution”, according to NDTV. The department warned about power cuts and the “possibility of danger to very old buildings and unmaintained structures”.

