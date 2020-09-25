Farmer outfits across the country have called for a Bharat Bandh on Friday to protest against the three contentious agricultural legislations passed in Parliament. Over 30 organisations, including All India Farmers Union, Bharatiya Kisan Union and All India Kisan Mahasangh, will hit the streets to demand the legal guarantee of minimum support price.

Ten central trade unions, including All India Trade Union Congress, National Trades Union Congress, Centre of Indian Trade Unions and Hind Mazdoor Sabha, have extended their support to the call of a shutdown. Farmer organisations like Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, Swadeshi Jagran Manch – both affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh – are also demanding amendments to the legislations. However, these two outfits will not take part in the protest on Friday.

The Congress on Thursday extended support to the call of the Bharat Bandh. The party also began its nationwide agitation against the farm bills on Thursday. It is expected to have a series of countrywide programmes supporting the farmers’ rights. State unit chiefs and legislature party leaders will walk to Raj Bhavans and submit memorandums. The party will also collect two crore signatures from farmers opposing the agricultural bills. Meanwhile, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and its allies have decided to launch protests across Tamil Nadu on September 28.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged the farmers to maintain law and order and to follow Covid-19 safety protocols. However, the chief minister has assured that no first information report will be registered for violating prohibitory orders during the protest. The police in Amritsar on Thursday banned gatherings of over four people, under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure, till September 27.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal, a member of the National Democratic Alliance, will observe a three-hour chakka jam (road blockade) across Punjab from 11 am to 2 pm. Party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had opposed the bills in the Lok Sabha after protests by the farmers in Punjab last week. Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the bills.

The Delhi-Haryana border is likely to be sealed as protestors are likely march towards the Capital, reported Hindustan Times. On Thursday, the Haryana Police had used water cannons to stop the protestors from going to Delhi. After this, Haryana Youth Congress activists dispersed, but workers from Punjab’s Lok Insaf Party sat on a road on the inter-state border near Ambala.

The Delhi Police have deployed heavy personnel in Chilla area near its borders points with Uttar Pradesh too.

Delhi: Police personnel deployed in Chilla area near Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border point, in wake of the nationwide protest called by farmers today against #AgricultureBills passed in the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/wtaaN09mAU — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

#WATCH Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav drives a tractor, as he takes part in the protest against #FarmBills passed in the Parliament. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/3CanJjtGo4 — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

Train services to be hit

In anticipation of the protests, special passenger trains operating from the Ferozepur division in Punjab were cancelled or partially stopped. The Amritsar-Haridwar train will be cancelled on Friday and Saturday and the New Delhi-Jammu Tawi Express from Thursday to Saturday.

The Sachkhand Express, which runs between Nanded city in Maharashtra and Amritsar and the Shaheed Express running between Amritsar and Jaynagar in Bihar were also suspended, according to PTI. Unidentified Railway officials told the news agency that 14 pairs of special trains will remain suspended till September 26.

Train No. 02904, earlier scheduled to run from Amritsar, will now begin its journey from Ambala between Thursday and Saturday. The Mumbai Central-Amritsar train arriving on Thursday will be rerouted to Ludhiana and it will stop at Ambala on Friday and Saturday.

The farmers organisations have decided to go for an indefinite rail blockage from October 1.

The controversial legislations

Three controversial Bills on agriculture reforms are set to become law after being passed by the Rajya Sabha on September 20 in the middle of utter pandemonium. The three bills are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill. The last one was also approved by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Critics say that these new agricultural policies will lead to farmers losing out on guaranteed purchase prices for their crops, to the benefit of large corporations.

Opposition parties held three rounds of protests in Parliament on the last day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Wednesday. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had also met President Ram Nath Kovind and requested him to not give his assent to the three farm bills passed in Parliament. Opposition leaders have also asked that the bills be sent to a select committee.