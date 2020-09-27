Leaders across party lines on Sunday paid their tributes to senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister Jaswant Singh, who died in Delhi. They remembered Singh as an outstanding parliamentarian and a veteran soldier. He was 82.

Singh had suffered a cardiac arrest while he was being treated for sepsis with multi organ dysfunction syndrome.

The senior leader held the crucial finance, external affairs and defence portfolios during his career. He was an Indian Army officer before he joined politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first leaders to pay his tribute to Singh. Modi said that he will be remembered for his “unique perspective on matters of politics and society”. “He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP,” he said in a tweet. “I will always remember our interactions.”

He added: “Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s [Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s] Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise.”

Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind remembered Singh as an “exceptional leader and veteran soldier”. “He combined many difficult roles with ease and equanimity,” Kovind tweeted. “My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

The demise of veteran soldier, outstanding parliamentarian, exceptional leader and intellectual Shri Jaswant Singh is distressing. He combined many difficult roles with ease and equanimity. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 27, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Singh’s death was an irreparable loss for the country. “The death of Jaswant Singhji, a senior politician of the country and a minister in Atal ji’s [Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s] cabinet, is sad and an irreparable loss for the country,” he tweeted in Hindi. “While in various positions in government and organisation, he has left a deep impression on his duty. I express my condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

देश के वरिष्ठ राजनेता एवं अटल जी की कैबिनेट में मंत्री रहे जसवंत सिंह जी का निधन दुःखद है और देश के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। सरकार व संगठन में विभिन्न पदों पर रहते हुए उन्होंने अपनी कर्तव्यनिष्ठा से एक गहरी छाप छोड़ी है। मैं उनके परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 27, 2020

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed his grief. “Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Shri Jaswant Singh ji,” he said. “ He will be particularly remembered for fashioning a foreign policy for a nuclear India. As foreign minister, he brought out the best in Indian diplomats. His enormous erudition was matched by his extraordinary personal grace. My sincerest condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He will be particularly remembered for fashioning a foreign policy for a nuclear India. As foreign minister, he brought out the best in Indian diplomats. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 27, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was “deeply pained” by the news, saying Singh would be remembered for “his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation”.

Shri Jaswant Singh ji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and stellar record in service to the nation. He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 27, 2020

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Singh played a key role in the country’s progress. “Saddened by the demise of Former Union Minister Shri Jaswant Singh ji,” he tweeted. “Jaswant Ji handled key portfolios in the Government led by Vajpayee Ji. His immense contribution towards development of India will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti.”

Saddened by the demise of Former Union Minister Shri #JaswantSingh ji. Jaswant Ji handled key portfolios in the Government led by Vajpayee Ji. His immense contribution towards development of India will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RoLmdq7l4p — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) September 27, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Singh worked for the country all his life. “Very sad to hear about the demise of Sh [Shri] Jaswant Singh ji,” he tweeted. “He worked for the country all his life, whether inside the govt [government] or outside. May his soul rest in peace.”

V sad to hear about the demise of Sh Jaswant Singh ji. He worked for the country all his life, whether inside the govt or outside. May his soul rest in peace. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 27, 2020

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also offered his condolences to Singh’s family. “My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of senior leader from Rajasthan and former Union minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji,” he said. “May God give strength to his family members & supporters in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace.”

My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of senior leader from Rajasthan & former Union minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. May God give strength to his family members & supporters in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 27, 2020

Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Siddaramaiah also paid tributes to Singh. “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran leader, thinker and writer, former Union minister Jaswant Singh ji,” Tharoor said. “His contributions to defining and defending the Indian polity were substantial. His decency and courtliness were legendary. Profound condolences.”

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran leader, thinker & writer, former Union minister #JaswantSingh ji. His contributions to defining &defending the Indian polity were substantial. His decency &courtliness were legendary. Profound condolences @ManvendraJasol — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 27, 2020

Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he was “saddened” by Singh’s death. “My condolences to his family members and well-wishers,” he tweeted.

Saddened by the demise of former Union Minister Shri. Jaswant Singh. My condolences to his family members and well-wishers. pic.twitter.com/l2dqzU3y45 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 27, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee expressed sorrow at Singh’s death. “Saddened at the passing away of former Defence Minister and one of India’s longest-serving parliamentarians, Jaswant Singh Ji,” she tweeted. “My condolences to his family and his many admirers.”

Saddened at the passing away of former Defence Minister and one of India's longest-serving parliamentarians, Jaswant Singh Ji. My condolences to his family and his many admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 27, 2020

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla remembered Singh as a skilled politician. “I mourn the demise of former Union Minister Shri Jaswant Singh ji,” he said. “He did outstanding service to the country as a civil officer and a skilled politician. His understanding in both the roles has brought the country out of the odds many times. Shok Sant Sant My condolences to family.”